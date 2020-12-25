27 hurt as private bus overturns at Andhra Pradesh's Anumanchipalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty-seven passengers were injured when a private bus overturned at Anumanchipalli in Jaggaiahpet mandal on early Thursday.

Chillakallu SI V Venkateswara Rao said the incident occurred around 4 am when the bus, owned by Siri Travels, was heading towards Hyderabad from Vizag. About 43 passengers were travelling in the bus.

Three passengers, among the 27 have been shifted to Vijayawada while the remaining were given first aid in Jaggaiahpet, he said.