COVID social distancing norms violated near night food courts in Vijayawada

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost eight months of their closure due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Night Food Courts (NFCs) near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and BRTS Road have resumed their business.

However, most of the stall owners are not adhering to the guidelines issued by the Centre. Social distancing norms went for a toss at these NFCs apart from poor hygienic conditions.

“In the wake of the virus spread, the city police have denied permission for our business since March. A couple of days ago, they gave us permission to operate our business on a rotation basis between 9 pm to 12 am. Due to lack of awareness, the public in limited numbers are coming to our stalls and we are doing little business,” said K Ram Babu, who runs a dosa stall at NFC near BRTS Road.

Another stall owner Md Hussain who has a Biryani eatery near IGMC Stadium said before the pandemic, he earned around Rs 10,000 per day, but now it is difficult to manage at least Rs 5,000 at the end of the day as people are still in fear of the pandemic.

“We arranged sanitisers and maintained cleanliness near the stall. Instructions were given to our staff to serve the food in a hygienic manner,” he said, adding that they are hoping business will pick up in the coming days if the authorities concerned give further permission.

City Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu told TNIE that permission was given to the NFCs near IGMC Stadium and BRTS Road recently, following several appeals made by the stall owners as their survival was affected severely during the pandemic.

“Earlier, 140 stalls were set up near the IGMC Stadium and 50 stalls near BRTS Road. Considering their plight, permission was given to the stall owners on a rotation basis with only 50 per cent capacity between 9 pm and 12 am, he said and added the police of the respective police stations were asked to enforce Covid guidelines strictly near the eateries.

Food Safety Controller N Purnachandra Rao said that a meeting will be convened shortly with the eatery stall owners and sensitise them about the guidelines issued by the Centre while operating their businesses.

In case they fail to serve food in hygiene conditions, necessary action will be taken against them, Purnachandra Rao added.