‘Farm laws will help enhance ryots’ income’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has sought to allay the fears against the three farm laws enacted by Parliament and said that the legislations will help enhance the income of the farmers. He added that more awareness would be created among the farmers to clear their apprehensions.

In an interaction, the BJP leader, who is also a member of Spices Board and chairman of chilli task force, noted that even the national commission on farmers headed by MS Swaminathan had recommended certain provisions in the three Acts.

“The provisions of the three Acts have the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee. The BJP-led Centre has taken several initiatives to improve the income of farmers, bring more area under cultivation and irrigation, make the market accessible through e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) and others. In fact, in 2018, the Modi government had taken steps to ensure 50 per cent profit compared to the expenditure. About 50 lakh hectares were brought under irrigation,” he added.