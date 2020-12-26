Rs 71.2 crore sanctioned for road repairs in district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Roads across Krishna district damaged during the recent cyclone and floods are set to get better. The state government has sanctioned Rs 71.2 crore to recarpet the damaged roads in Vijayawada, Mylavaram and Machilipatnam divisions, and tenders in this regard are expected to be invited by the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) shortly.

R&B Vijayawada circle superintendent Srinivasa Murthy said, after the cyclones and floods that hit the district in October and November a team of officials conducted a ground-level inspection to study the extent of roads damaged, and enumerate the loss. “A proposal in this regard was sent to the state government, which has sanctioned Rs 71.2 crore for road repair works,” he said.

Disclosing the details, he said Rs 17.20 crore would be spent on repairing the potholes on 38 state highways, Rs 20 crore on major district roads, Rs 34 crore was sanctioned for contractors who recarpeted the damaged roads in the three divisions.

Of the total, Rs 3.48 crore has been sanctioned for major district roads and Rs 2.29 crore for state highways in Mylavaram division; Rs 10.10 crore for major district roads and Rs 66 lakh for state highways in Vijayawada division; and Rs 14.43 crore for major district roads and Rs 3.06 crore in Machilipatnam division.