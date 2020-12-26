STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 71.2 crore sanctioned for road repairs in district

Damaged roads in three divisions of Krishna district to get facelift 

Published: 26th December 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Roads across Krishna district damaged during the recent cyclone and floods are set to get better. The state government has sanctioned Rs 71.2 crore to recarpet the damaged roads in Vijayawada, Mylavaram and Machilipatnam divisions, and tenders in this regard are expected to be invited by the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) shortly. 

R&B Vijayawada circle superintendent Srinivasa Murthy said, after the cyclones and floods that hit the district in October and November a team of officials conducted a ground-level inspection to study the extent of roads damaged, and enumerate the loss. “A proposal in this regard was sent to the state government, which has sanctioned Rs 71.2 crore for road repair works,” he said.

Disclosing the details, he said Rs 17.20 crore would be spent on repairing the potholes on 38 state highways, Rs 20 crore on major district roads, Rs 34 crore was sanctioned for  contractors who recarpeted the damaged roads in the three divisions. 

Of the total, Rs 3.48 crore has been sanctioned for major district roads and Rs 2.29 crore for state highways in Mylavaram division; Rs 10.10 crore for major district roads and Rs 66 lakh for state highways in Vijayawada division; and Rs 14.43 crore for major district roads and Rs 3.06 crore in Machilipatnam division. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp