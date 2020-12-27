Approved cost of Polavaram Irrigation Project is Rs 55,548.87 crore: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) has stated that the approved cost of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) is Rs 55,548.87 crore at 2017-18 price level (PL), even as the issue of the revised cost estimates (RCE) is yet to get the final nod from the Centre. The union ministry has noted the same in the ‘year-end review’ it released on Saturday.

While the statement in no certain terms means the Centre approved the said cost, the state officials said, it was a positive indication that the RCE at 2017-18 price level would be cleared as sought by the state government for the completion of the project. “Central Government is funding 100 per cent of the remaining cost of the irrigation component of the project as on April 1, 2014. The government of Andhra Pradesh is executing the irrigation component of the project on behalf of government of India. The approved cost of the Project is Rs 55,548.87 Cr (at 2017-18 price level),” the MoJS said.

The ministry further added that after the declaration as a national project, Rs 8,614.16 crore, excluding the recent sanction of Rs 2,234 crore, has been released for execution of PIP. “An expenditure of Rs 17,327 crore has been incurred for the project works up to 31.03.2020,” the union ministry added.It may be noted that the state government has been seeking for the approval of RCE at 2017-18 PL and has been requesting that the release of funds be expedited.

In February, 2019, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Central Water Commission (CWC) approved Rs 55,548.87 crore at 2017-18 PL. Later, the revised cost committee (RCE) pruned it to Rs 47,725.74 crore in March, 2020. In October, the Union Finance Ministry had asked the MoJS to confirm the RCE at 2013-14 PL for work quantities of 2010-11 and arrived at Rs 20,398.61 crore as the project cost after deducting drinking water component and power component from Rs 28,919 crore.

The MoF had done so citing a union cabinet resolution from March, 2017, which stated that the Centre would provide 100 per cent of the remaining cost of the irrigation component of the project for the costs as on April 1, 2014, at the work quantities approved in 2010-11 RCE. The MoJS, in turn, asked the PPA to confirm if the old prices were to be considered. After the state made a strong case, the PPA recommended 2017-18 PL in the last week of November.

Subsequently, correspondence took place between CWC and MoJS on if or not water supply component, estimated to cost Rs 4,068 crore (2013-14 PL) and Rs 7,214.67 crore (2017-18 PL), should be included for funding in the national project. While the state government maintained that national project guidelines show that water supply component, barring distributary network, is a part of the funding, the ministry is to take a call. Once a consensus is reached, the MoJS would either seek clearance from the finance ministry or could even put the proposal in the Union cabinet so that the March, 2017, resolution would be superseded.