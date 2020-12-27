STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Decomposed body of woman found in house in Vijayawada

An elderly woman’s body was found in a highly-decomposed state at her house in Kondapalli of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in the district on Saturday.

Published: 27th December 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly woman’s body was found in a highly-decomposed state at her house in Kondapalli of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in the district on Saturday.Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector K Sridhar Kumar said the deceased was identified as Pasupuleti Suryakumari, 63. “In our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the woman was seen last on Wednesday by her neighbours,” the CI said.

The incident came to light on Saturday after the locals filed a complaint with the police. The CI further said Suryakumari was living alone in her house for the past five years after her husband’s passing.“We are investigating the case with all possible angles. Her medical reports revealed that she was highly diabetic and we suspect that it could be a case of natural death.” “The body was shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) for postmortem. A case under section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) has been booked,” Sridhar said, adding that further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp