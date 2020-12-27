Decomposed body of woman found in house in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly woman’s body was found in a highly-decomposed state at her house in Kondapalli of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in the district on Saturday.Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector K Sridhar Kumar said the deceased was identified as Pasupuleti Suryakumari, 63. “In our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the woman was seen last on Wednesday by her neighbours,” the CI said.

The incident came to light on Saturday after the locals filed a complaint with the police. The CI further said Suryakumari was living alone in her house for the past five years after her husband’s passing.“We are investigating the case with all possible angles. Her medical reports revealed that she was highly diabetic and we suspect that it could be a case of natural death.” “The body was shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) for postmortem. A case under section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) has been booked,” Sridhar said, adding that further investigation is on.