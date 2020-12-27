Former Transco GM to head PSRI local chapter 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VSR Naidu, former chief general manager (corporate communications) of AP Transco and chief operations officer of AP Solar Power Corporation is the new chairman of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI)-Amaravati Chapter. Kasturi Bai Tella, joint director of Information &Public Relations department, has been elected as its executive committee member.

Naidu and other other office bearers were elected in the annual general body meeting held on Saturday. Naidu had been the chairman of the local chapter since 2017 on an ad hoc basis. Earlier, he also served as chairman of PRSI-Hyderabad chapter in 1994-95. G Anita, coordinator in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Acharya Nagarjuna University has been elected as the vice-chairman.

K Partha Sarathy, the director of Madhyam Communications is the new secretary, CM Vinaya Kumar, assistant profess of journalism in Krishna university, joint secretary, journalist K Durga Bhavani treasurer.

Apart from Kasturi Bai Tella, P Basheer, assistant manager (PR) of AP Transco, G Venkataramana Rao, senior journalist, J Madhubabu, assistant professor of journalism in Acharya Nagarjuna University, SSN Phaneendra Kumar, programme coordinator of department of disaster management are the newly elected executive committee members.