Jagan government ignored ryots: Nadendla Manohar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jansena party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar lashed out at the state government for ignoring the farmers’ needs in the state.Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the arrangements for Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Machilipatnam on Monday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has confined himself to ‘chopper tours’, which is contrary to his claims of field visits, and his ministers have limited themselves to press statements.

He found fault with the government for ‘ignoring’ the loss to four lakh acres during the recent cyclone “Our party president is visiting Machilipatnam to give bharosa to the farmers. He will stand by them and fight for their rights and console the families of the tenant farmers, who died by suicide following crop loss due to heavy rains. We demand `35,000 as compensation for per acre loss, and a memorandum will be submitted to the collector.”