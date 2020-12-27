Lockdown unearths youngsters’ creativity to become successful entrepreneurs

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several people had lost their jobs and many youths could not get placements after completion of their studies due to the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown earlier this year. Some enterprising youths in the city have turned successful entrepreneurs by exploring the opportunities thrown open by the lockdown.

Priyal Gadhia, who finished her designing course from a college in Mumbai, could not start her internship after returning to the city in March due to the lockdown. However, she began making jewellery and face masks without wasting her time and knowledge. “Initially, I made them for my mother as a practice. During a festival, I made earrings and masks and presented them as gifts to my family members. As per their suggestion, I posted the pictures of my creations on social media sites. Within a few weeks, I started getting orders online for the products. It has been four months now and the number of orders I get is quite encouraging,” she said.

Priyal who decided to continue with her business, still wants to do her internship. “After gaining good experience for a few years, I will take up the small business venture on a large scale,” she added.Using her creativity, R Tejaswini, an MBBS student, has started a stickering business.

Explaining her small business venture, she said, “We did not have classes during the initial phase of lockdown. For some time, I felt relieved as we got a break from the studies. With the extension of lockdown, time started killing me. So I began sketching designs for book stickers and bookmarks.

With the rapid increase in coronavirus cases, we were roped in for Covid duty. So from no work to unimaginable pressure, our days turned upside down. After the end of my shift, not being able to be close with my parents took a toll out of me and it became difficult to manage psychological ups and downs. I found peace in sketching. Eventually, I also learnt candle making. Now, through social media, I am able to conduct candle making workshops and sell my handmade stickers, bookmarks, year planners and similar products,” she said.

When asked about investment and viability of their business in the present scenario wherein even the well-established businesses are facing crisis, Priyal said, “I do agree that investment is necessary for starting any business. But people can start with small things, which barely require any capital.” Tejaswini stated that creativity is the biggest asset to start any business.

“If you are creative, you can come up with several products. For instance, if you are good at crafts, you can make several home decor products or if you are good at drawing, you can start something like me. Also, social media is of huge help as it is a free platform to advertise your products globally,” said Tejaswini.

small business expo

LIT FLEA has organised an expo of products of small businesses started during lockdown by enterprising people in the city. Art workshop, candle making and other events were organised to keep children productively busy as part of the expo.