Andhra Pradesh government allows extension of approvals for pharmacy colleges

The government has approved extension for getting approvals  for the academic year 2020-21 for existing pharmacy colleges. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has accorded permission for extension of approvals for students’ intake, second shift courses and introduction of new courses at undergraduate level in the existing pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

However, the government order released Saturday stated that the provisions are subject to fulfilment of conditions as stipulated by the Pharmacy Council of India and obtaining affiliation from the concerned universities. Some colleges mentioned in the list have been permitted with UCS and affiliation fee dues up to 2017-18 on submission of an affidavit or indemnity bond to the effect that such colleges clear the dues within six months as per the resolutions of their respective executive councils, subject to ratification of the same by the EC concerned with the condition that any delay in the payment beyond six months, the college shall be liable for payment of the amount along with simple interest of 12 per cent.

The government has approved extension for getting approvals  for the academic year 2020-21 for existing pharmacy colleges.Some college have been permitted with UCS and affiliation fee dues up to 2017-12 on submission of affidavit that such colleges clear due within six month and beyond six months the colleges will be liable for payment of the amount along with simple interest of 12 per cent.

For year 2020-21
The provisions are subject to fulfilment of conditions as stipulated by the Pharmacy Council of India and subject to obtaining affiliation from the concerned universities, according to a GO 

Comments

