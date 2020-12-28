Crimes against women decrease by 11.97% in Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19-induced lockdown saw the crime rate decrease by 12.05 per cent in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits as compared to last year. Crimes against women have decreased by 11.97 per cent this year according to Commissioner of Police (CP) Bathini Sreenivasulu.

Disclosing this at the year-end annual press conference on Sunday, the Commissioner of Police said that crimes against women have dropped from 944 cases last year to 831 cases this year. He claimed that women safety initiatives such as Mahila Mitra and Shakti teams have helped in decreasing crimes against them.

Harassment cases have dropped to 510 this year from 595 cases reported in 2019. Kidnapping cases dropped to a measly seven this year from 27 cases reported last year. Around 79 rowdy sheets were opened this year and 10 rowdy sheeters were externed from Vijayawada. This apart, 233 suspect sheets were opened this year, followed by 26 KD sheets and six DC sheets. Regarding security cases this year, 853 were booked and 2,401 persons were arrested.

However, the statistics also hinted at a marginal hike in rape cases. Sixteen cases were filed this year as opposed to 10 in 2019. The number of rape cases (Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO cases) were 33 this year, which is same as last year.

“We recovered stolen property worth Rs 9.58 crore against the total lost property worth Rs 12.16 crore. Our overall property recovery percentage is 78 per cent and the rate of detection of property crime is 69.7 per cent during 2020. In cybercrime, we recovered Rs 1.26 crore as against Rs 3.48 crore, reflecting recovery percentage is 36.45 per cent,” Sreenivasulu explained.

There has been a rise in riots, attempt to murder, Day and Night House Burglary (HB) cases this year. Thirty-seven cases of attempt to murder were filed this year as compared to 28 filed last year. Same is the case with Day and Night HB cases. Around 160 Night HB cases were filed as against 124 last year and the Day HB cases reported this year are 37 as opposed to last year’s 25.

Only one case of ‘murder for gain’ has been reported, while 32 cases of robbery and two cases of dacoity were reported, the top cop informed.Expressing concern over smuggling of ganja through the city, the Commissioner of Police said that over 4,135.57 kg of ganja worth Rs 1,60,95, 200 was seized this year. Seventy-five cases were booked and 166 accused arrested for possession and sale of the contraband. Forty-four vehicles and 54 mobile phones were recovered from the accused. “Almost 95 per cent of ganja peddlers are youth and students. So far, the police didn’t file any cases against them so as not to spoil their career,” Sreenivasulu said.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the police department, he said that anti-drug week awareness programmes are being conducted by all station house officers (SHOs) and Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) at various educational institutions in the city. As part of the campaign, the students have been sensitised about the ill-effects of drugs and other narcotic substances. In some cases, a few of the students have been shifted to de-addiction centres, he said.

Commenting on the harassment by the online mobile App-based private lending agencies, the Commissioner of Police said that so far five cases were filed under Sections 384, 386, 387, 506 and 509 of the IPC and 66 (E) and 67 Information Technology Act, 2000 at Ajith Singh Nagar (2) and one case each at Kothapet and Ibrahimpatnam police stations under the commissionerate limits and probe is under progress. “A total of 74 such Apps have been identified. The people are advised not to fall prey to these private lending agencies,” he urged.

Referring to road accidents, Sreenivasulu said that the number of road accidents have decreased this year. “A total of 962 accidents were reported in which 264 people lost their lives and 948 were injured. We will focus more in this area in 2021 to reduce accidents by at least 30 per cent,” the Commissioner of Police said.

