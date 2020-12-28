STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizianagaram reports no new case of coronavirus for the first time since May

State adds 353 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, completes confirmatory testing of 1.16 cr samples 

Published: 28th December 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:56 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time since May, Vizianagaram did not report any new case of coronavirus even as a total of 349 were added afresh across the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The North Andhra district also has the least caseload (41,008) and it was the last district in the state to join the Covid-19 chart on May 7. Vizianagaram now has only 54 active coronavirus cases, the lowest in the state.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday evening, 46,386 Covid-19 confirmatory tests including were performed in the 24 hours, after which the the total number of samples tested rose to 1,16,20,503.District-wise, Chittoor reported the highest single-day spike of 105 cases followed by Krishna district (67) and Guntur (34) even as four other districts reported under 10 cases each. East Godavari district, where 1,23,583 people have tested positive, continues to top the list of overall cases. Out of the 13 districts, eight have a caseload of over 60,000 each. 

In 28 days, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts did not report a single Covid-19 death, while Kurnool and Prakasam had one each.  Krishna has seen the highest number of 27 deaths in 28 days, followed by Guntur 14, Chittoor 13 and Nellore 10. Kadapa and West Godavari districts reported nine Covid-19 deaths each, Visakhapatnam eight, Anantapuramu seven and Vizianagaram three, according to government data.

The overall case mortality rate remained stable at 0.81 per cent for some time now, against the national average of 1.45 per cent.  The state completed 1.16 crore sample tests so far that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.58 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.78 per cent. 

Recovery rate nears 99 per cent
RT-PCR testing centre at airport
Visakhapatnam: In the wake of the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus, an RT-PCR testing centre has been launched at Visakhapatnam international airport. According to airport director Rajakishore, the testing centre was opened as it is mandatory for every international passenger to undergo Covid-19 test. The results will be released in four hours and the passengers who test positive will be sent to a quarantine centre. He observed that the airport has received no international flight since November third week. “Vizag-bound international passengers who arrive at other airports are undergoing tests on arrival. Hence, there is no need for a second test for such passengers,” Rajakishore added.  

