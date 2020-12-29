STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
400 cases filed, 4,094 litres of arrack destroyed in Krishna district

Hooch, liquor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district police along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials destroyed 4,094 litres of country-made liquor (arrack) and registered 400 cases under the limits of 22 police stations (14 police stations and eight SEB police stations) spread across the district on Monday.

As part of implementing the ban on liquor in a phased manner, the police personnel under the supervision of SP M Ravindranath Babu and SEB ASP Vakul Jindal cracked a whip against those illegally manufacturing arrack in various parts of the district.

Disclosing the details at a meeting held at his office here, Ravindranath Babu informed that 400 cases were registered and 4,094 litres of country-made liquor was seized from various parts of the district on Monday. The department has so far managed to rehabilitate over 250 families who were in this illegal business for many years by providing them jobs.

“We will not hesitate to invoke Preventive Detection (PD) Act against habitual offenders if they were involved in illegal manufacturing of country-made liquor in the district,” the SP said.

SEB ASP Satyanarayana said that since its inception, the SEB has been effectively preventing illegal transportation of liquor and sand. Five persons have been booked under the PD Act so far for illegal transportation of gutka, liquor and arrack, he added. SEB Inspector Venkat Rao, Special Branch SI Ramana and other officials were present.
 

