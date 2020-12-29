Pedana civic chief attacked by few sanitary workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while at Pedana on Monday morning, when a few sanitary workers reportedly attacked municipal commissioner Anjaiah while he was going for a morning walk. Sources said that the sanitary workers attacked the civic chief for allegedly misbehaving with one of their colleagues.

A video of the attack on civic chief went viral on social media. In the video, the victim was seen confronting Anjaiah over alleged sexual harassment. Later in the day, 30 sanitary workers staged a demonstration in front of the municipality office demanding suspension and arrest of the civic chief. The sanitary workers called off their protest only after the police promised to conduct a probe into the issue. The civic chief was taken to a local government hospital as he suffered minor injuries in the attack.

“We didn’t receive any complaint either from the civic chief or the sanitary workers. However, the victim along with other sanitary workers submitted a representation to the MRO against Anjaiah over the alleged sexual harassment,” Pedana SI T Murali said. Meanwhile, Anjaiah didn’t make any statement condemning the allegations made against him. When contacted, Anjaiah was unavailable for comment.