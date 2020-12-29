Three teams formed to nab accused in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police expedited investigation in the murder of elderly couple that took place at Kanchikacherla on Saturday evening. The deceased were identified as B Nageswara Rao (80) and Pramila Rani (68). SP M Ravindranath Babu visited Kanchikacherla on Monday and enquired with the police officers about the status of investigation. Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy informed the SP that three teams were formed to nab the accused who had stolen gold worth Rs 2 lakh from the house of the couple.