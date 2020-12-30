STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Anti-trafficking group suggests changes in labour regulations

Further clarity has been requested on these provisions mainly in relation to the workers who tend to miss out from such digital registration exercises.  

Published: 30th December 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: India Working Group Against Trafficking (IWG), an alliance of 22 civil society organisations combatting human trafficking on the ground and at a policy level, have made a joint submission to the Ministry of Labour and Employment urging for changes in some of the provisions in the Social Security Code Draft Rules, 2020.

The IWG urged the government to take responsibility for providing social security to the most marginalised, starting with those in high-risk categories. In its submission, it stated that the entitlement to social security should be based on equality of access; the social security schemes should avoid unnecessary threshold-based criteria still present in the Code.   

The IWG also suggested that in the longer-term, social protection architecture should secure every person’s wellbeing. Crucially, it should be based on a non-contributory social protection scheme covering at least minimum income standards as calculated by the Ministry of Labour (National Minimum Wage Act). 

For this, IWG advocated for an effective social security approach called Graduation Approach aimed at addressing the many challenges of poverty, protecting livelihoods, income and health among the marginalised through connecting registered workers with a range of government schemes.

Further clarity has been requested on these provisions mainly in relation to the workers who tend to miss out from such digital registration exercises.  

“Millions of eligible beneficiaries are left out due to no Aadhaar, weak technological infrastructure, biometric identification failure and complicated online portal registration system,” it said. The IWG, in its submission, suggested that the registration process should be incentivised and done through a hotline-based mechanism.  

The IWG has also demanded more clarity on the proposed constitution of the National Social Security Board for the unorganised sector workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ng human trafficking Social Security Code
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp