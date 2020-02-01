Home Cities Vijayawada

12-day Lepakshi expo starts at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada

As many as 150 artisans from all over the country are participating and displaying their handicrafts and handloom products. 

Customers browsing goods at a stall in Lepakshi Expo-2020, underway at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Friday.

Customers browsing goods at a stall in Lepakshi Expo-2020, underway at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The 12-day Lepakshi Expo-2020 started on a grand note at Swaraj Maidan, here on Monday.  District Collector A Md Imtiaz inaugurated the exhibition-cum-sale organised by Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (APHDCL) to promote handicrafts and textiles.
As many as 150 artisans from all over the country are participating and displaying their handicrafts and handloom products. 

The 12-day event will remain open from 11 am to 9 pm including Sundays and public holidays till February 11. Traditional silk and cotton sarees, dress materials, suit sets and sarees from Gadwal, Pochampally (Ikat), Uppada, Narayanapet, Managalagiri and Venkatagiri are being sold there.Speaking after launching the expo, Imtiaz said that event was aimed at providing an opportunity for handloom weavers to exhibit their talent and skills and get better value for their products besides getting employment. 

Apart from that, the expo will also create awareness among public about the uniqueness of handloom products displayed by weavers from other States, he said. The expo will display major crafts of the State like Etikoppaka and Kondapally toys, Kalamkari block prints and handloom sarees produced by handloom weavers. 

Lepakshi Expo Swaraj Maidan Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Vijayawada
