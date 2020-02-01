13 kg ganja seized, 4 peddlers arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mylavaram town police busted a ganja peddling gang and arrested four youths on Friday. The police also seized 13 kg ganja and a motorcycle from their possession. According to Mylavaram Circle Inspector (CI) Palivela Srinu, the four accused—Juvvalapudi Akhil (21), Killo Prasad (23), Killo Mohan Rao (20) and Vantha Demudu Babu (21)—are addicted to vices and decided to commit crimes in order to earn easy money. All of them met through a common friend named Prasad in Eluru and formed a gang.

In order to purchase ganja, the accused went to Chintapalli and met a few farmers and suppliers.

“Akhil is the prime accused and invested around `50,000. The gang purchased ganja twice in Eluru and Tuni. Based on information from our sources that they were procuring stock from Mylavaram, we laid a trap and caught them red handed. During interrogation, we found that that the gang supplied the drug to college students, auto drivers and daily wagers,” the CI said. A case has been filed against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. An investigation is underway.