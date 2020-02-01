Award for best IT performance 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has bagged first rank and won a cash prize of `10 lakh from the Association of Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), for its effective performance in ‘IT in Digitalisation’. APSRTC executive director (administration) A Koteswara Rao received the award from Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh at the ASRTU Excellence Awards event in New Delhi on Friday.