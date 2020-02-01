HC sets aside posting of Kanaka Durga temple EO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside the appointment of MV Suresh Babu as the executive officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanams, which administers the famous Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. In its verdict on the petition filed by Pothina Venakata Mahesh, a Vijayawada-based businessman, the court observed that Suresh Babu was holding the office without the qualification for being appointed as Executive officer of Durga temple.

Objecting the appointment of Suresh Babu as EO of Durga Temple, Pothina Venkata Mahesh filed a petition in November 2019. The petitioner brought to the notice of the court that Suresh Babu was not qualified to hold the post.

It was observed that Suresh Babu’s appointment was in contravention of the service rules. He is not eligible, as the post should be filled by an IAS/Special Grade Deputy Collector on deputation, regional joint commissioner or joint commissioner, it was pointed out. Further, it was observed that at the time of his posting as EO of Durga Temple, Suresh Babu was not promoted as Joint Commissioner.