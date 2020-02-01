Laurels for Prakasam SP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal received an award for best performance in Spandana and was also nominated for Young IPS Officers National Conference to be held in March on Friday. The SP presented a presentation of the effective implementation of Spandana during the National Police Mission meeting held in Delhi and also received ‘Great Achievement Award’ from the Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) VSK Kaumudi.