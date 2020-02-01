Services hit as bank staff go on strike in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Banking operations in the city came to a standstill on Friday due to the two-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The strike was a response to the failure in talks between managements and the union over wage revision, five working days and uniform banking hours, amid other demands.

Bankers of public sector banks assembled near Andhra Bank Zonal Office in Isalmpet. Despite banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Andhra Bank, informing their customers in advance that banking operations might be affected during the two-day strike on Friday and Saturday, several elderly people unaware of the situation thronged banks. The operations will resume on February 3.

Addressing the gathering, Bank Employees’ Federation of India (BEFI) leader R Ajay Kumar said bankers across the country were facing problems due to increase in workload and inflation. “Since November 2017, we have been asking the Indian Bank Association (IBA) to revise wages of bank employees. The IBA proposed a two per cent hike in May 2018. After a series of discussions over the last 30 months, the IBA offered to hike only 12.25 per cent even when the government had cleared the way for a 15 per cent hike,” he added.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBA) leader Y Srinivasa Rao said the ‘rigidity’ of the IBA has forced them to go on a strike and made it clear that the bankers had no intention to trouble customers. “We are protesting to press for our long-pending demands, including five working day, defined working hours for officers, equal wage for equal work for contract employees/business correspondents, and scrapping of new pension scheme.”