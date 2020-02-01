Home Cities Vijayawada

Woman’s throat slit, jewellery robbed from home in Vijayawada

According to Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector DKN Mohan Kumar Reddy, two unidentified persons knocked on the victim’s door and were seen entering the home.

Published: 01st February 2020 07:38 AM

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a brutal incident, unidentified miscreants murdered a woman by slitting her throat and robbed gold ornaments from her residence in Crombway Road under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Yedupati Padmavathi (55) and the incident reportedly took place at around 6 pm. While Padmavathi was a homemaker, her husband Venkateswara Rao is a businessman and the couple lived in their own house in the area. 

According to Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector DKN Mohan Kumar Reddy, two unidentified persons knocked on the victim’s door and were seen entering the home. When Padmavathi opened the door, the accused might have thrown chilli powder on her face, slit her throat with a sharp object and fled with gold ornaments and other valuables in the home. 

“We found traces of chilli powder on the victim’s eyes and also at the crime scene. The murderers used a knife as there is a sharp cut on her throat and all the jewellery she wore in addition to other valuables in the house were missing,” said the CI. He also said three special teams were formed to trace the whereabouts of the alleged culprits. 

“An investigating team collected evidence from the crime scene and now we are examining the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants,”A case of murder for gain under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 449 (trespassing in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed and investigation is on.

Comments

