42 lakh get pensions at their doorstep in Vijayawada 

VIJAYAWADA: In a major initiative to take government benefits to the people’s doorstep, the YSRC government on Saturday delivered various pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries through the village and ward volunteers. On Day One of the initiative, till 8 pm, a total Rs 99, 929.5 lakh worth pensions were disbursed to 42,01,274 of the total 54,31,428 beneficiaries. That is, 77.4 per cent of social welfare pensions were disbursed.

There are 14 categories of social welfare pensions, with old age, widow and different-abled pensioners making up a large chunk of the beneficiaries. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the door-delivery of the social welfare pensions and congratulated the officials, staff of village secretariats and village volunteers for the good work. Taking stock of the situation, Jagan described the initiative as a revolutionary change in administration, that negates the role of middlemen in pension delivery to the beneficiaries.

He said the door delivery would ensure transparency and faster services without any bias or favouritism. He assured that those who did not get the pensions will be provided it after cross-checking their applications in the next five days. The Chief Minister pointed out that today the usual lengthy queues at banks and post offices were missing, as the officials delivered the pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries following due procedure since the break of dawn.

“We are not seeing caste, creed, religions, region, political affiliation and even if they have voted for the ruling party or not. Welfare programmes are being implemented with eligibility as the only criteria,” he asserted. Explaining the objective of village secretariats and village volunteers, the Chief Minister said beneficiaries would be explained how to apply and whom to approach in cases of grievances. “To ensure transparency, lists of beneficiaries are displayed at village secretariats for social audit. Names of beneficiaries for housing for all (25 lakh house pattas) programme and Vidyavasati schemes will also be displayed at village secretariats,” he added.

“Earlier, beneficiaries had to wait in long queues and travel long distance to the banks. They used to lose a portion of their pension amount to the middlemen. Now, it is no longer the case,” officials informed the Chief Minister while explaining the feedback from beneficiaries. Officials said that beneficiaries who were suffering from ill-health were more happy, as they had never expected that pensions would be brought to their houses. There are 4,70,955 beneficiaries across the Chittor district. In Nellore, the district administration has distributed pensions to 2.50 lakh beneficiaries. In view of the bank employees’ strike on Saturday, the officials have withdrawn the amounts in advance for disbursement.