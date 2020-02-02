7.8 lakh voters & counting as VMC readies for polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With municipal elections around the corner, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has finalised the list of voters in all the 59 divisions of the city. As per the list, Vijayawada has around 7.80 lakh voters—3.85 lakh men, 3.94 lakh women and 124 more of third gender.The civic body, which has the preliminary ward-wise voter list of the three Assembly constituencies in the city, studied geographical conditions and decided to establish polling stations for municipal elections at government offices for the convenience of the public, a few months ago, according to civic officials.

The final list was forwarded to the Election Commission and also put on display at three administrative circles of the city. The public were also asked to verify their names on the list and submit corrections to the officials concerned.

“Compiling the data gathered after correction of errors in the list, the corporation has finalised the number of voters, which is around 7.80 lakh, in all the 59 divisions. If voters are classified on the basis of their communities, then BC voters consist of 3.33 lakh, ST voters 8,089, SCs 80,597 and OCs 3.94 lakh. This time, women voters outnumber men by 9,527,” a senior VMC official told TNIE on the condition of anonymity.

The official added the list drafted by the officials will be kept at the collector’s camp office, sub-collector’s office and tahsildar’s office and public can submit requests for corrections till February 6. “The government issued a notification for delimitation of wards from 59 to 64 in mid-January. We are expecting that the number of voters will increase after publication of gazette notification next week.”