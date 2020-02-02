Home Cities Vijayawada

Bank strike hit business in Vijayawada worth Rs 3,000 cr

Banking services in the city were affected for the second consecutive day on Saturday, due to the nationwide strike call given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Bank employees stage a protest on the second day of the strike called by UFBU, in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Banking services in the city were affected for the second consecutive day on Saturday, due to the nationwide strike call given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). Around 300 employees of public sector banks gathered near the administrative office of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Pushpa Hotel Road in the city, to register their protest after talks over wage revision, five-day work week, etc, failed between the union and management. 

The bank employees were seen carrying placards, and raised slogans demanding that the Indian Bank Association (IBA) agree to their demands of 20% pay hike, merger of special allowance with basic pay and scrapping of the new pension scheme, amid others. 

“Due to the two-day strike, business transactions worth `3,000-`4,000 crore were affected in Krishna district,” Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) leader R Ajay Kumar told TNIE. He added the strike, which ended on Saturday, also affected pensioners who get the monthly amount credited to their bank account on 30th of every month. 

Disclosing their future course of actions, Ajay Kumar said the employees were planning to organise a series of protests to mount pressure on the IBA. “Initially, we are planning to submit representations to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Union Finance Minister on our demands. Candle-light rallies and demonstrations will be organised till March 11. If the IBA fails to comply with our demands even then, we will hold a three-day strike from March 11.”

