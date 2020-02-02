Home Cities Vijayawada

Goods worth Rs 30 Lakh seized from burglar in Vijayawada

Vijayawada police arrested a notorious burglar and recovered goods worth `30 lakh including cash from his possession on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested a notorious burglar and recovered goods worth Rs 30 lakh including cash from his possession on Saturday. Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Crimes) D Koteswara Rao said the accused was identified as Dasari Hari Teja (27) and hails from Kovvuru village, West Godavari district.

He reportedly came to Vijayawada five years ago and worked as a car driver. He rented a house in Ramavarappadu Centre and was addicted to alcohol and gambling. When Koteswara’s income as a driver proved to be insufficient to satiate his vices, he left his means of livelihood and started burgling houses at night.

The accused committed burglary at Korrapolu Srinivas Rao’s house in Madhavapeddivari Street under Patamata police station limits on January 20 and fled with a locker and other valuables in the house. 
Based on the victim’s complaint, police filed a case and monitored the activities of history sheeters. 
When the Central Crime Station received information from sources that the accused tried to sell the stolen goods, police traced his whereabouts and caught him red handed.


“We recovered 703 gram of gold ornaments, 464 gram silver ornaments and Rs 2.2 lakh cash from Teja. During interrogation, he confessed to his crimes committed in the city. The recovered goods will be handed over to their respective owners,” said the DCP.

