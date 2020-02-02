Team Vizianagaram beat Team Krishna to win kabaddi tournament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Team Vizianagaram defeated Team Krishna to win a women’s kabaddi tournament organised by South Central Railway Sports Association of Vijayawada division here on Friday night. SCR chief personnel officer (admin) G Sreenivasa Rao presented the DRM Cup to the winning team, along with a cash reward of Rs 20,000. Team from five districts--Vizianagaram, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Guntur--took part in the contest inaugurated by Vijayawada divisional railway manager P Srinivas on Thursday.