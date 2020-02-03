20.8 kg smuggled gold seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In three separate raids on trains and a bus by sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Vijayawada, 10 persons were arrested and gold weighing 20.8 kg was seized from their possession.

In a release from DRI Hyderabad zonal unit on Sunday, officials said three teams of Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Nellore units carried out surprise raids on January 31 and February 1, and found out that some passengers were smuggling gold to Warangal. DRI Nellore unit intercepted three passengers travelling from Chennai to Warangal in Jaipur Superfast in Vijayawada railway station on January 31. “The three admitted of purchasing gold from a smuggler in Chennai and taking it to a trader (a suspected kingpin) in Warangal. The gold, weighing 7228 gm, was valued at `3.05 crore,” the release said.

In the second instance, DRI Vijayawada unit intercepted another three passengers travelling from Chennai to Warangal in Grand Trunk Express at Vijayawada railway station on February 1. Upon further examination, the accused were found to have been carrying smuggled gold in packets concealed inside their clothes. “Gold weighing 7077 gm valued at `2.99 crore was seized. The accused were taking the gold to the same Warangal trader,” DRI officials said. Also, DRI Hyderabad and Vijayawada units carried a joint operation and intercepted four passengers around 7 pm on February 1 at Kanaka Durga Varadi bus stop near Krishna Lanka and found `2.73 crore worth 6,470 gm of gold from them.