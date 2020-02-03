Over 10,000 to visit Inspire Manak

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Educational Officer (DEO) MV Rajyalakshmi has directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for Inspire Manak Awards Scheme 2019-20 at Donbosco High School Guntupalli from February 3 to 5 and Francis Biyanchi High School, Gudivada from February 6 to 8.

A total of 701 participants are displaying their models and teachers from across the district will attend the event. Besides that, 10,000 students from various educational institutions will throng the two venues to witness the scientific models and projects kept on display by 701 participants selected in Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Gudivada and Machilipatnam divisions.