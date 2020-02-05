Employees sceptical of LIC divestment plan, say firm still making profit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the Centre’s decision to sell a part of its holding in the company through initial public offering (IPO), employees of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) staged an hour-long protest in front of their office, here on Tuesday.

In her recent budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that LIC IPO will be part of the divestment policy. Addressing the employees at the LIC Office in Besant road on Tuesday, branch secretary CV Srinivas said the company owns properties worth `30 lakh crore which include fixed assets, buildings, and investments in the form of shares in other big companies. “At present, LIC is paying `2,500 crore every year to the Union government in the form of dividend, besides contributing crores to the Five Year Plans, drinking water schemes, irrigation schemes, municipalities and for the farmer’s cause,’’ he said.

Srinivas also said the LIC employees, from class I to class IV staff and agents, were disappointed with the Centre’s decision. “Why should LIC go for an IPO when it is a profit making organisation? The Centre should withdraw its decision and not privatise LIC which is a golden goose for funding various infrastructure projects.”