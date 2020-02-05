JAC takes fight to Delhi, meets Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite agitation of capital region farmers who are demanding that Amaravati be retained as the united capital, continued for the 49th day on Tuesday, as the protesters staged sit-ins and took part in relay hunger strikes.

The agitators gathered at the protest venue in Mandadam in huge numbers, and raised slogans against the Chief Minister for his ‘unilateral’ decision of decentralisation of the capital. They also found fault with the government for abolishing the Council. Claiming the people of the state have lost faith in the government, they demanded Jagan resign as CM.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee took its fight to Delhi, and met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to request him to intervene in the issue. They explained the V-P about the prevailing situation in the AP capital region and alleged police atrocities against farmers and women. “We are leaving no stone unturned to gain the support of ministers and BJP leaders,” the JAC said.