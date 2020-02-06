Expert committee office functioning extended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has issued an order extending the functioning of the office of the expert committee constituted for strategising urban development in the State, including the capital, till the end of the present fiscal.

The extension was given after the convenor of the committee, GN Rao, had written to the government requesting the same.

While the reason for continuing the office were not specified in the government order (RT 79) issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Wednesday, sources said that it was done on administrative grounds.

The department’s order also restructured posts and restricted it to convenor GN Rao, secretary Ch Vijaya Mohan, administrative officer V Bhavani Prasad and six supporting staff.

It maybe recalled that the GN Rao committee had submitted its report to the State government, favouring decentralisation of capital development, in December last year.