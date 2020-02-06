Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 320 crore sanctioned for infrastructure works

The minister laid the foundation for infrastructure projects to the tune of Rs2.82 crore, in the Central assembly constituency.

Published: 06th February 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 08:00 AM

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File Photo | S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE State government has sanctioned Rs 320 crore for execution of development and infrastructure projects in Vijayawada, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Village Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Wednesday. The minister laid the foundation for infrastructure projects to the tune of Rs 2.82 crore, in the Central assembly constituency.

The projects include--laying of CC roads in division 21 at an estimated cost of Rs76.10 lakh, laying of CC drains in division 19 with Rs70.41 lakh, construction of a building at Madhura Nagar for funerals at Rs30 lakh and development of the children’s emergency ward at the Old Government General Hospital at Rs1.06 lakh. He was accompanied by AP Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnuvardhan. Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy said the government was focusing on developing CC roads and drains in urban and rural areas across the state. Highlighting the initiatives being taken for the welfare of the people, he said sand was being supplied to the people at their doorstep and the scheme has been evoking a good response.

Malladi Vishnuvardhan said out of Rs320 crore, Rs100 crore was sanctioned for works in the Central constituency, Rs120 crore for construction of the retaining wall in Krishna Lanka (East constituency) and Rs100 crore for the West constituency. “We are considering each division in the city as a unit and going to execute the development works based on the people’s requirements,” he said. MLA K Anil Kumar, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials were also present.

