2 more barrages on Krishna basin on cards

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources Department is set to forward detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared for two barrages downstream Prakasam Barrage to the Finance Department for financial concurrence. Once the Finance Department, which is facing a tough time pooling in funds for capital expenditure, gives the administrative sanction, the department concerned would invite tenders for the projects that aim to tap floodwater being released into sea, officials said.

The officials expected that the project execution might begin only in the next fiscal. “The department has prepared DPRs for barrages at Chodavaram in Chodavaram mandal and Bandikollanka in Mopidevi mandal. Both are estimated to cost Rs 2,600 crore and will have a cumulative storage capacity of close to 6 tmcft. Once the finance department gives in-principle approval, we will go for tendering,” an engineering official from Vijayawada irrigation circle explained.

“Even though both the projects were included in the list of priority projects, we expect the works to begin only next year because of paucity of funds,” the official said, and added adequate funds’ allocation for the same was expected in the next budget.

The advantage of building two barrages, which would be 1.2 km-1.3 km in length, downstream Prakasam Barrage is that they would help in harnessing the 30-35 tmcft water that reaches the barrage annually from Munneru, Paleru and other tributaries. “Besides water from Srisailam or Nagarjuna Sagar projects, we get about 30-35tmcft from other tributaries of Krishna every year on an average. We can tap these and channel them to tail-end regions of delta. Apart from this, another major advantage is that we can stop the salinity of the soil in villages near the sea,” another official explained.

The government had initially mulled three barrages downstream Prakasam Barrage as the CM is keen on utilising the inflows to the Krishna basin during floods. However, the department deemed fit that two barrages would serve the needs and revised their plan.