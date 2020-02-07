45 customised two-wheelers seized in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 45 two-wheelers, whose exhaust pipes were modified, were seized by the traffic police here on Thursday. A team of officials, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Traffic) TV Nagaraju conducted a special drive in various parts of the city.

“Modified vehicles plying the roads for commercial purposes have come to the notice of our personnel. Necessary directions were given for seizure of such vehicles on the spot’’, Nagaraju said, adding hefty penalty will be imposed on the owners. Customising vehicles or modifying/altering silencers is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The DCP also requested the vehicles users strictly adhere to the traffic rules and avoid inconvenience for other commuters on the road. Series of raids will be conducted across the district over the next few days and traffic violators will be heavily penalised, he added.