Government committed to Vijayawada’s development, says Urban Development Minister Botcha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana stated that the government was committed for the development of Vijayawada city by improving civic infrastructure. He said within seven months of coming to power, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government took up works worth Rs 50 crore and earmarked Rs 100 crore more for the city.

Speaking to the media after participating in various development programmes here on Thursday, the Minister, along with AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairperson Malladi Vishnuvardhan, further noted that the government will spend Rs 125 crore for construction of a retaining wall in Krishna Lanka. On the occasion, a yoga centre, in AS Nagar was also inaugurated.

Meanwhile, he said the government was taking steps to rectify errors in disbursal of pensions. He added a few reports said certain beneficiaries eligible for the pension were excluded. “We are rectifying the errors. If there are any, beneficiaries can notify the same to the village/ward secretariats and they will be issued pension cards within five days of due examination.”