Hawking zones to be developed by VMC at Besant Road, Lenin Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief to city hawkers, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has sought suggestions from traders for development of Besant Road and Lenin Centre as hawking zones.In the detailed presentation, VMC project officer N Sridhar spoke about how a hawker zone could be developed within a limited space and also get public’s attention.

Elaborating further, he said a newly-designed procedure will help the hawkers carry out their daily business in commercial areas and busy junctions without causing any interruption to the vehicular traffic and inconvenience traders in shopping malls.

In this regard, civic officials gave a Powerpoint presentation to VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh and vendors, during the town vending committee meeting held here on Thursday.After going through the project outlay, the traders were satisfied with the designs readied by the civic body, in developing the hawker zones in a limited space with available infrastructure.

Venkatesh has urged the traders to provide suggestions for development of their respective localities, which will be taken into consideration to make changes in the project before execution.During the course of the meeting, Sridhar also sensitised the traders on the Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and asked them to avail the authorised identity card from the municipal corporation for operating their business in the city.

NULM-MEPMA and livelihood department technical officer Vijay Rajkumar informed the traders about the procedure to avail the authorised identity cards from the civic body.VMC city planner A Lakshmana Rao, chief medical officer for health Venkata Ramana, representatives from Chamber of Commerce, hawkers’ association and others were also present.