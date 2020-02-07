Home Cities Vijayawada

Perecherla-Satulur double line opens

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya congratulated officials and staff of the zone, especially those of the construction department.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned the double line between Perecherla and Satulur, a 32 km-long stretch, on Wednesday. The project is significant as it is a part of the Guntur-Guntakal section, which connects Rayalaseema with the coastal belt.

According to SCR officials, the single line was unable to keep up with the increasing pressure of operating more trains. Accordingly, the doubling of Guntur-Guntakal section was sanctioned in 2016-17 with an estimated cost of Rs 3,631 crore.

However, the project proved to be a challenging one as it involved the construction of several minor and major bridges on a route that passes through the thick Nallamala forest.  

Benefits of the project
Will enhance potential for running more passenger and freight trains between Guntur and Guntakal
Help in improving the socio-economic status of the locals
Possibility of diverting more trains via Guntur

