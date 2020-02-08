Energy department sanctions Rs 740 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy Department has sanctioned Rs 740 crore towards letter of credit (LoC) to be given to central generating stations (CGSs) and other generators for the month of February. The department has also sanctioned another Rs 432.6 crore to be paid as interest for various series of Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation bonds.

According to a series of orders issued by Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli on Friday, the government has given administrative sanction for LoC to ensure uninterrupted power. The payment will be made to CGSs and other generators against the subsidy payable to APSPDCL and APEPDCL in the ratio of 61% APSPDCL: 39% APEPDCL, the order (RT 12) said. LoC is a payment security mechanism made mandatory by the Union Ministry of Power last year to cut down the pendency in the payments to be made to power generators by power utilities in the country. The other orders (RT 9, 10 and 11) sanctioned Rs 102.63 crore Rs 294.73 crore and Rs 35.26 crore for the regular quarterly bond interests to be paid in March and April.