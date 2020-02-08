Mary Matha Fest to begin from Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day annual festival at Gunadala church will begin from Sunday, Bishop Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao said on Friday.

“Hundreds of volunteers will be engaged to monitor the flow of devotees to the hill shrine. We will be setting up medical camps, along with first aid and ambulance facility. The surroundings will be kept hygienic and water sachets will be provided to the devotees,” he added.

Bishop Rao said the traffic on Karl Marx Road will be diverted, and special bus and train services will be operated in lieu of the festival.

Several cultural programmes are also scheduled on the church premises. Not only devotees from across the state, but also those from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala are expected at the church during the festival.