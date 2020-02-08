Ranks useless if Vijayawada lacks facilities, residents rue

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though Vijayawada secured a place in the top 10 cities of the country, according to the ease of living index survey held in 2018, the public seem to question its value.When TNIE reached out to residents to hear their views on 14 parameters on which they were expected to rate the city, the responses were a mixed bag. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) despite making efforts to spread awareness about the survey through social media, seminars and rallies, many were unaware about the form filling.

Others chose not to fill the form, citing lack of space to provide suggestions as the reason.

“There are total 24 questions. My answers to most of them were either strongly disagree or disagree. I wanted to provide suggestions as to why I felt a certain facility was inadequate. However, there was no such option and I felt this exercise to be a waste of time,” said Prahalya Reddy, a resident.

Even experts from the field of environment, law and education seemed disappointed with the facilities. “The problem is not introduction of facilities, but its implementation. The officials concerned should show tangible results,” said environmentalist Ajay Katragadda.

“What is even more worrying, is that when it comes to the Swachh Bharat, the official machinery is spending more time in polishing its image and educating public on assessing public amenities than actually improving them. I want my city to be genuinely good,” he added.

Secretary of Taxpayers’ Association MV Anjaneyalu, held a similar opinion. “Take the example of land use. Those who are rich are buying lands in and around Vijayawada. These lands are either kept vacant or they build another house there. This is utter wastage of resources. The agricultural land cannot be used by farmers as they feel discouraged seeing the exorbitant prices. Also public amenities such as schools or other institutions cannot be built there. How can this be considered as good use of land?” he questioned.

Addressing a few parameters such as transport, green spaces, health and education, High Court advocate Neeru Mishra said, “More buses should ply according to school and college timings, city lacks green spaces which should be addressed by the civic body on immediate basis. This apart, though we have several hospitals in the city which lack specialist doctors. Open drains pose health hazards. I personally feel that permissions to build schools should be given only if the managements promise to provide a proper playground.”

Adding to her, Katragadda mentioned that half-finished projects and bridges, patch works that show an unmistakable stamp of public fund wastage, mismanagement and corruption is the reality of the city at present.

Meanwhile, responding to the complaints, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said, “With respect to water supply, the corporation has all the documents to prove that Vijayawada is the only city providing surplus water to its residents in the entire State. Regarding cleanliness, we take maximum possible efforts, but as they say that one can only take the horse to the river and cannot make it drink the water. It is not only the corporation’s responsibility to maintain cleanliness but the residents are equally

responsible. Conducting awareness campaigns and surveys in the city is not waste of money but need of the hour because the residents fail to discharge their duties unless someone makes them realise it, which we do.”