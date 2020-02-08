Two-day Taruni Tarangini ends on grand note

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day women’s festival Taruni Tarangini concluded at Siddhartha Auditorium in Vijayawada on Friday. An open forum and seminar on harassment on women was conducted on the second day. Famous author Kondaviti Satyavati educated women on safety laws. Amaravati Press Club general secretary C Satish, Mandarapu Haimavati writer, teacher Sarita, Dr Niraja, Garikapati Kanakadurga others expressed their views.The festivities ended with the celebration of Taruni Tarangalu aiming to inspire women. Taruni Tarangalu chairperson Jyotsna participated in the programme as chief guest.