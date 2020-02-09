18 IPS officers promoted, two as ADGPs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has empanelled 18 IPS officers for promotion to the above super time scale, super time scale and selection grade. Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney released a government order (GO) in that regard on Saturday.

Two 1995 batch IPS officers — Atul Singh, who is on Central deputation, and Vizag city police commissioner RK Meena — were promoted to the above super time scale in the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). Four other 2002 batch IPS officers were promoted as Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) and 11 2006 batch IPS officers were promoted as Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGPs).

According to the GO, 2002 batch IPS officers Ch Srikanth, AS Khan, J Prabhakar Rao and D Nagendra Kumar were promoted as Inspector Generals of Police (IGs). Kolli Raghuram Reddy, Ake Ravi Krishna (Central deputation), Sarvashresth Tripati (inter-cadre deputation), R Jayalakshmi (Central deputation), GVG Ashok Kumar, G Vijay Kumar, S Hari Krishna, M Ravi Prakash, SV Rajasekhar Babu, KV Mohan Rao and PHD Ramakrishna were promoted as Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs). Also, 2007 batch IPS officer and Vizianagaram SP B Raja Kumari was promoted to selection grade in level 13 in the pay matrix.