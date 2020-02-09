Home Cities Vijayawada

Afraid of YSRC virus, investors are running away from AP: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC virus is causing more destruction in Andhra Pradesh than the damage done by Coronavirus in China.

Published: 09th February 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Naidu alleged that the “YSRC virus” has damaged the State in the past eight months.

“Investors are afraid and running away from AP. Singapore Consortium, Auxiliary Units of Kia Motors, Franklin Templeton, Asia Paper and Pulp, Reliance and many companies are going to other States.

Though there is a Secretariat in Amaravati, the government is chasing away companies in Millennium Tower in Visakhapatnam to house new secretariat there,’’ he said.

The government has no capacity to bring at least a company and provide employment to youth, he alleged and sought to know who gave the right to the YSR government to play havoc with 18,000 employees working in the IT sector in Visakhapatnam by forcing companies to vacate offices.

How will you benefit North Coastal Andhra after not constructing a single building on your own? he sought to know. 

Yanamala slams govt 

Accusing the government of denying benefits to the poor to the tune of Rs 20,872 crore in the first year itself, former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of encouraging ‘mafia’.

Stating that the government made debts to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in the last eight months and went for borrowings to the tune of another Rs 20,000 crore, he sought where the funds have gone.

