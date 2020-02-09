Coronavirus not a threat to Andhra Pradesh, says official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the government was keeping a continuous vigil on the passengers coming to the state from abroad in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy has said six samples sent to the laboratory tested negative for the virus.

In a medical bulletin released here on Saturday, he said as many as 74 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries were identified to have landed in the state till Saturday. While 73 of them are under home isolation, one completed the 28th day of the isolation at a hospital.

Stating that isolation wards have been set up in the government general hospitals and district hospitals, he appealed those coming from abroad to the state to remain in home isolation for 28 days. In case of facing signs such as fever, cough and respiratory problems, such persons can contact the nearby hospitals.

Toll free numbers 0866 2410978, 1100, 1902