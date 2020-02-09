Home Cities Vijayawada

DGP rank officer suspended in Andhra for ‘colluding’ with foreign firm in procuring security equipment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a late-night development, the State government suspended 1989 batch DGP rank officer AB Venkateswara Rao on charges of ‘serious misconduct’ in the procurement of security equipment and indulging in acts amounting to even treason.

The charges against the officer include willfully disclosing intelligence protocols and procedures of police to a foreign defence manufacturing firm endangering national security.

Suspending Venkateswara Rao in ‘public interest’ with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings, the government asked the officer not to leave Vijayawada without obtaining its permission.

Official sources said prima facie evidence establishes that the officer willfully violated rules to benefit his son.

Venkateswara Rao, considered close to the TDP, held the all-important intelligence chief post till the YSRC came to power last year.

Venkateswara Rao, according to official sources, had colluded with RT Inflatables Private Limited, an Israeli defence equipment manufacturer to ‘illegally award critical intelligence and surveillance’ contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Akasam Advanced Systems Private Limited (the primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables). 

Stating that the officer had willfully disclosed intelligence protocols and procedures of police to a foreign firm, the government sources said that it amounts to direct threat to national security as intelligence protocols are standard throughout the Indian Police Force.

His actions, the sources said, could ‘critically hamper’ the security situation of the State as the use of substandard equipment by the police force may put them in a dangerous situation, expose State secrets and potentially hand over monopoly over all future procurements of AP police due to access to insider information to a foreign firm.

“This act was wilfully done for pecuniary gain involving his son by raising a proxy company to make monetary gains,” sources said. 

ABV suspended for ‘colluding’ with foreign firm to benefit son

Noting the procedural irregularities committed in the tender process by the officer, the report found that the technical committee purposefully did not include any technical person leading to improper or poor technical due diligence.

It was also found that the technical specifications and contract requirements like warranty period were downgraded purposefully to allow incompetent bidders to qualify.

“All other companies which participated in the bid lacked the technical credentials and relevant experience and are suspected as dummy participants created for the purpose of the rigging of the tender process,’’ it was found.

It was also found that the tender was launched without releasing Expression of Interest, not purposefully fixing the technical evaluation criteria, without procuring the mandatory and essential licences from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Director General of Civil Aviation, Department of Telecommunication and Wireless Planning and Regulations and other agencies and also the technical committee did not go through any live demonstration of the equipment.

The copies of the purchase order also seem to be misplaced purposefully.

Accusing the officer of disregarding the remarks of senior officers, the sources said that though the then Additional DG, CID and OPNS sought certain clarifications on technical, financial, licensing and procedural aspects, they were not complied with fully.  

The officer had also allegedly ignored certain points which were raised by the ADGP OPNS through a letter on December 19, 2018.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of India had removed Venkateswara Rao as the intelligence chief before the 2019 elections to the State Assembly following complaints against him by the then Opposition party YSRC of being biased towards the then ruling TDP.

