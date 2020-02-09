Ex-cricketer to referee women’s tournament  

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed former Indian Test player Iqbal Siddiqui as the match referee for the Women U-23 One Day Tournament scheduled to be held at Mulapadu cricket stadium from Sunday, according to a statement from ACA. Siddiqui, who played India U-19, Dileep and Ranji fixtures, is currently working with IOC in Jalandhar.
