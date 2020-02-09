Former TDP MP Murali Mohan asked to vacate government building in Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former TDP MP from Rajamahendravaram Maganti Murali Mohan was among the nine former MPs who were issued notices for unauthorised occupation of government quarters in New Delhi. BJP’s AP Jithender Reddy (Telangana State) is also on the list.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, following directions from the court, issued notices to Murali Mohan on Saturday for his unauthorised stay in government quarters in New Delhi.

Murali Mohan was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and allotted 201, Kaveri in New Delhi and had not vacated the government quarters even after his tenure as MP expired following the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha on June 25, 2019.

Murali Mohan did not contest the 2019 elections.