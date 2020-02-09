Goddess Kanaka Durga to be adorned with yedu vaarala nagalu from February 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The presiding deity of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam will be adorned with ‘yedu vaarala nagalu’ (seven-week ornaments) from February 12, the temple’s executive officer MV Suresh Babu said. He further revealed the tenders for tonsuring hall, ‘annadanam’ hall and ‘prasadam potu’ (kitchen) will soon be invited as the plans are expected to be ready by the end of February.

Speaking to the reporters at the temple here on Saturday, the executive officer elaborated that ‘Ammavaru’ would be decorated with different ornaments each day, starting February 12. The Goddess will be decorated with ornaments made of pearls, red coral, emerald, yellow sapphire, diamonds, blue sapphire and ruby from Monday till Sunday respectively.

He also noted that the devasthanam was trying to get a diamond crown made for the deity and was approaching Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams. “Besides the two crowns already present, we are planning to get another one made of diamonds. If devotee want to offer ornaments or wish to donate for the same, they can seek relevant information -- size, shape and others -- from the donation counter. The donations will be used only for making ornaments for the goddess,” the EO observed.